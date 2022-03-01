Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Up to $178.37

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $178.37, but opened at $201.46. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $201.27, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elbit Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

