Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Up to $178.37

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $178.37, but opened at $201.46. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $201.27, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.71.
Elbit Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESLT)
Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.
