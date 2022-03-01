Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.550-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESI. CL King began coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.46.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

ESI stock opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 164,592 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Element Solutions (Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.