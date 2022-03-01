Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. David J Yvars Group increased its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 466.4% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 100,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 82,345 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 12,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 32.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.