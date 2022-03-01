Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Given New SEK 150 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from SEK 162.50 to SEK 150 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) from SEK 85.50 to SEK 81.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a SEK 135 target price on the stock.

Shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. Embracer Group AB has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $35.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

