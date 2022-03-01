Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.44

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$59.44 and traded as high as C$59.83. Emera shares last traded at C$59.30, with a volume of 933,146 shares traded.

EMA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price target on Emera and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Emera from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emera to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$63.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$60.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.05%.

Emera Company Profile (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

