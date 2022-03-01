Emercoin (EMC) Price Hits $0.0527 on Top Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $17,349.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0527 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WinCash (WCC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,817,155 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

