Emmerson (LON:EML) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Emmerson (LON:EML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:EML opened at GBX 6.02 ($0.08) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.48. The company has a market capitalization of £55.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87. Emmerson has a 52-week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

