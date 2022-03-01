Emtec (OTCMKTS:ETEC) Trading Up 15.4%

Emtec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 4,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.

Get Emtec alerts:

Emtec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ETEC)

Emtec Inc operates as information technology consulting firm, which provides transformative digital solutions to world-class organizations. The company’s services include advisory, applications, analytic and infrastructure services. The Advisory services consist of preparation for the cloud, profitability and cost management, and project management and change management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.