Emtec (OTCMKTS:ETEC) Trading Up 15.4%

Emtec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 4,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.
Emtec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ETEC)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emtec (ETEC)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Emtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.