Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) will announce ($1.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.18). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.82) to ($4.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to $2.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $879,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.77. The company had a trading volume of 350,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,814. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.02. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $40.37 and a 1-year high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

