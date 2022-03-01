ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Stock Price Down 1.8%

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Rating) fell 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89.
ENB Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENBP)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ENB Financial (ENBP)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for ENB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.