Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.80

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$55.80 and last traded at C$54.96, with a volume of 3659872 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$54.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.08.

The stock has a market cap of C$111.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 116.38%.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total transaction of C$253,736.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 947,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$45,604,238.28. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total value of C$177,738.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,219,916.38. Insiders sold a total of 15,128 shares of company stock valued at $745,429 in the last 90 days.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

