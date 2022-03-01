Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.22.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $66.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.44.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

