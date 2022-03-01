Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Gap Down to $3.25

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.25, but opened at $2.93. Endo International shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 112,009 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENDP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.36.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $595.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.14.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 130.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.
Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
