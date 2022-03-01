Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Gap Down to $3.25

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.25, but opened at $2.93. Endo International shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 112,009 shares changing hands.
ENDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.36.
The stock has a market capitalization of $595.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after buying an additional 425,177 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 430.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 1,946,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 97,708 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Endo International by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 452,778 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Endo International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 52,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.
About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
