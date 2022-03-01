Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Gap Down to $3.25

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.25, but opened at $2.93. Endo International shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 112,009 shares changing hands.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $595.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $789.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endo International plc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after buying an additional 425,177 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 430.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 1,946,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 97,708 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Endo International by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 452,778 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Endo International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 52,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

