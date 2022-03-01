Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $19,756.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007438 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.68 or 0.00226613 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012168 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003546 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001753 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000701 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00024222 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.