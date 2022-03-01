Enecuum Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $92,863.00 (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last week, Enecuum has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Enecuum coin can now be bought for $0.0342 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $6.82 million and approximately $92,863.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00034518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00104531 BTC.

Enecuum Profile

Enecuum (CRYPTO:ENQ) is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 199,354,736 coins. Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enecuum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

