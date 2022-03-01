Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.74

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 1078789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Enel from €9.20 ($10.34) to €8.30 ($9.33) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. Enel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

About Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

