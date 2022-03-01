Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Gap Up to $7.52

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.52, but opened at $8.43. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 116,810 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 10.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 1.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 43,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 6.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

