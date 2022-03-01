Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) PT Lowered to $15.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from $15.20 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s previous close.

ERF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enerplus from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.61.

NYSE:ERF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.97. 329,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $12.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Enerplus by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

