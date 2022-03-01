Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 72,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,615,556 shares.The stock last traded at $13.26 and had previously closed at $12.24.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Enerplus from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 2.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,936,000 after buying an additional 293,232 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 359,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 154,879 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 24,386 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

