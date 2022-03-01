Enigma (ENG) Price Hits $0.0342

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Enigma has a market capitalization of $474,410.15 and approximately $228,081.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for $0.0342 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.55 or 0.00227477 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00012144 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003591 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000698 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00024064 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

