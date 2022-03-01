Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Shares Down 6.7%

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 1,633 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72.
Enterprise Diversified Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYTE)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enterprise Diversified (SYTE)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.