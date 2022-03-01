Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 14577 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09.

About Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS)

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops environmental products for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related delivery system.

