Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CFO Sells $172,020.38 in Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) CFO Howard H. Yu sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $172,020.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE NVST traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.63. 2,305,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $49.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average is $42.62.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.22 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Envista by 357.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Envista by 69.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth $84,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

