EOS (EOS) Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and approximately $381.17 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.25 or 0.00005097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,048,392,935 coins and its circulating supply is 981,806,710 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

