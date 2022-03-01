EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,032 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Clorox by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Clorox by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Clorox by 304.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Clorox by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 252,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,433,000 after purchasing an additional 77,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $145.79 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $138.61 and a 52-week high of $196.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 73.26, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 233.17%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $154.00.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

