EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 910 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $127.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.92. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $122.92 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

