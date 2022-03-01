EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 551,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,858,000 after acquiring an additional 61,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,716 shares of company stock worth $5,499,509 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $64.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.05 and a 200-day moving average of $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $55.83 and a twelve month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

