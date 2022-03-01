EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $123.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.34. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.85 and a 12 month high of $128.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.