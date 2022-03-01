EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 9,663 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter.

QAI stock opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.75.

