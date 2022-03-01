EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 324.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.60. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.87 and a 12 month high of $55.67.

