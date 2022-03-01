EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV opened at $73.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.82. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.