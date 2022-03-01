EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.33.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $474.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.15 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $557.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.84. The stock has a market cap of $134.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

