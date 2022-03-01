EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,106 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $101.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $156.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.30 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PM shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

