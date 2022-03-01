EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,121 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson stock opened at $274.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.55. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $169.75 and a 12 month high of $282.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

