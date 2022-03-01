EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,991 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,893 shares of company stock worth $11,999,926 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DHI opened at $85.40 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.22%.
D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.
