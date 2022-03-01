EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,991 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,893 shares of company stock worth $11,999,926 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

Shares of DHI opened at $85.40 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.22%.

About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.