EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,322 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,322 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after buying an additional 806,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,317,000 after buying an additional 141,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after purchasing an additional 567,239 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,773,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,686,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,926,000 after purchasing an additional 596,838 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on DGX. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

NYSE DGX opened at $131.27 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.60 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.