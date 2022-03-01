EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 206,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,810,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,039 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period.

Shares of IEF opened at $112.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.54. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.92 and a 52-week high of $118.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

