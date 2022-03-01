EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Toro by 90.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,328,000 after purchasing an additional 833,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toro by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,498,000 after buying an additional 336,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Toro by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,028,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,634,000 after purchasing an additional 319,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $93.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.58.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $960.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Toro’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Toro Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.