EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 262.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,231,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,414,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 17.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 16.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $776.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.33.

In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total transaction of $110,358.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total transaction of $4,785,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,975 shares of company stock valued at $44,098,432 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $207.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $512.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.72. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.25 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

