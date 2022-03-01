EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $680.00 to $325.00. The stock had previously closed at $382.43, but opened at $214.50. EPAM Systems shares last traded at $207.75, with a volume of 22,481 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.56.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total value of $110,358.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,975 shares of company stock valued at $44,098,432. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,966,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,114,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $512.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $589.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.