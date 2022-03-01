Equal Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. Equal has a market capitalization of $482,805.74 and approximately $163.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One Equal coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00034923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00105345 BTC.

Equal Profile

EQL is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official website is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

