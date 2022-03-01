Equalizer Hits Market Capitalization of $4.88 Million (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last week, Equalizer has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $167,692.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00042898 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.88 or 0.06721829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,816.74 or 1.00115646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00044509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00047902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

