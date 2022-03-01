Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Insider Sells $4,150,606.46 in Stock

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

EFX traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.81 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.79.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $325.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Equifax by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Equifax by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,257,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,394,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 53,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,891,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

