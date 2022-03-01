Ero Copper (ERO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Ero Copper to post earnings of C$0.63 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$18.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.88. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$15.01 and a 12 month high of C$29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ERO shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised shares of Ero Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.71.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

