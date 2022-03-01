Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Societe Generale lowered their price target on the stock from €48.00 to €47.00. Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank traded as low as $15.76 and last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 173814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Erste Group Bank to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €40.00 ($44.94) to €41.00 ($46.07) in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($56.18) to €53.00 ($59.55) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($53.93) to €51.00 ($57.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($47.19) to €45.00 ($50.56) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Erste Group Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.