Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Short Interest Up 2,000.0% in February

Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Esker in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a €410.00 ($460.67) target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESKEF opened at $225.29 on Tuesday. Esker has a 12 month low of $225.29 and a 12 month high of $417.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $331.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.95.

Esker SA engages in the provision of digitalization solutions based on artificial intelligence technologies. It operates through the following segments: Document Process Automation, Fax Servers and Host access. The company was founded by Jean-Michel Bérard and Benoît Borrits on February 7, 1985 and is headquartered in Villeurbanne, France.

