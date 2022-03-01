ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Shares Gap Up to $4.46

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.46, but opened at $5.36. ESS Tech shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 10,581 shares trading hands.

GWH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen started coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS Tech Company Profile (NYSE:GWH)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

