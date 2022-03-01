Ether Zero Market Cap Hits $97,947.28 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $97,947.28 and approximately $3,375.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.17 or 0.06707486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00068278 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

