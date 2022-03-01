Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.39

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.39 and last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CUYTY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €42.50 ($47.75) to €39.00 ($43.82) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

